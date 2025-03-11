ICC announces Champions Trophy Team of Tournament; No Pakistani player included

LAHORE - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the Team of the Tournament for the ICC Champions Trophy, with no Pakistani player making the cut.

The 12-member squad features players from just three of the eight participating teams—India (6 players), New Zealand (4 players), and Afghanistan (2 players).Despite reaching the semifinals, South Africa and Australia failed to secure a spot in the lineup, while host nation Pakistan also saw no representation in the prestigious team. Another major absentee from the team of the tournament is trophy-winning captain Rohit Sharma, who scored a match-winning fifty in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rachin Ravindra, who won the Player of the Tournament award, was picked as the team’s opener. He scored 263 runs at an average of 65.75 in four matches, including two tons in the tournament.

Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran has been picked as his opening partner in the Team of the Tournament following his exceptional batting performance in the Champions Trophy 2025. Zadran made 216 runs at 72 average in three matches, including a century in the team’s three games.

India’s Virat Kohli, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and wicketkeeping batter KL Rahul were also part of the prestigious team. New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips is the sixth member of the team followed by Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai at seventh. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner, India’s Mohammed Shami, New Zealand pacer Matt Henry and Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy complete the Champions Trophy 2025 Team of the Tournament.India allrounder Axar Patel was picked as the 12th player of the team.