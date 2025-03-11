ICC clarifies PCB officials’ absence from Champions Trophy closing ceremony

LAHORE - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has addressed concerns regarding the absence of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials during the Champions Trophy 2025 final ceremony, held on Sunday.

An ICC spokesperson clarified that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the designated representative of the host board, had been invited but was unable to attend the event. “Mr. Naqvi was unavailable and did not travel to Dubai for the final,” the spokesperson stated. Responding to criticism over Pakistan’s lack of representation on stage, the ICC reaffirmed its long-standing protocol, which dictates that only the head of the host board—such as the president, vice president, chairman, or CEO—is invited to participate in the awards ceremony. Even if other board officials are present at the venue, they are not included in the stage proceedings.

The absence of PCB officials was therefore a result of the host board’s designated representative not attending, with the ICC following its standard procedures. However, sources within the PCB have indicated that the board plans to raise the issue with the ICC. The PCB is expected to formally question why its CEO, Sumair Ahmad Syed, who was present in Dubai as the tournament’s director, was not invited to the closing ceremony. “It is concerning that Pakistan was denied representation at the closing ceremony despite the presence of a senior PCB official in Dubai,” a PCB insider remarked.