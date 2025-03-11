ICT Admin intensifies crackdown on profiteering

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration intensified its crackdown on profiteering and overcharging vendors, conducting 524 operations across the city. According to the DC office, authorities imposed fines totalling Rs. 54,000 and arrested 102 individuals involved in illegal pricing practices. Additionally, three shops were sealed, and six cases were registered against violators. The administration reiterated its commitment to ensuring fair market practices and warned that strict action would continue against those exploiting consumers.