Tuesday, March 11, 2025
IHC rejects post-arrest bail of accused in blasphemy case

March 11, 2025
ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday rejected the post-arrest bail petition of an accused involved in blasphemy case. IHC’s Justice Muhammad Azam Khan heard the bail petition of accused Khurshid and dismissed it after hearing the arguments. The FIA had registered a case against accused under Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA). The court on its order said that the petitioner’s lawyer had claimed that the complainant had registered a baseless case. The petitioner is not the main accused in the case and he was included after ten months, he said.  The court said that as per the record of the recovered mobile the blasphemous material was sent through whatsapp. As per the technical analysis, blasphemous sketches, graphics and pictures were shared from the mobile of the accused. It said that as per the said mobile phone is registered on the name of the accused. The technical analysis report is apparently showing proving the involvement of the accused in the crime, it said. It said that the observations given in this case wouldn’t effect the case trial in concern court. Without going into the case merits, the court considered that the accused is not entitle for bail at this stage.

