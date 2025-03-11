IHC summons IGP in citizen’s illegal detention case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on March 13 over a petition challenging the illegal detention of Ali Muhammad.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case, with DSP Legal Sajid Cheema representing the police.

When asked whether any officers had been arrested, the DSP said a joint investigation team was formed, but the complainant did not appear for the identification process.

Lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat argued that CCTV footage showed police officers picking up the man, making an identity parade unnecessary.

He called the incident a "kidnap for ransom" and accused officials of staging an eyewash, alleging that the SSP had offered Rs500,000 to withdraw the case.