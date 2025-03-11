Tuesday, March 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

IHC summons IGP in citizen’s illegal detention case

IHC summons IGP in citizen’s illegal detention case
Web Desk
4:20 PM | March 11, 2025
National

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on March 13 over a petition challenging the illegal detention of Ali Muhammad.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case, with DSP Legal Sajid Cheema representing the police.

When asked whether any officers had been arrested, the DSP said a joint investigation team was formed, but the complainant did not appear for the identification process.

Lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat argued that CCTV footage showed police officers picking up the man, making an identity parade unnecessary.

He called the incident a "kidnap for ransom" and accused officials of staging an eyewash, alleging that the SSP had offered Rs500,000 to withdraw the case.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1741677647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025