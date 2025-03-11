Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Javeria Saud hits back at caller mocking Sarfraz Ahmed’s english

Web Desk
10:29 PM | March 11, 2025
Javeria Saud has responded to a caller who mocked former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmed’s English skills.

During a Ramzan show hosted by Javeria Saud, Sarfraz Ahmed shared his journey, revealing that he was inspired by Moeen Khan and admired Javed Miandad. He also disclosed that he is Hafiz-e-Quran.

A viewer called in with a pointed remark, questioning how Sarfraz, as an international player, manages media interactions despite his weak English.

Before Sarfraz could respond, Javeria defended him, emphasizing that Urdu is Pakistan’s national language and fluency in English isn’t a necessity. She cited Spain, France, and Italy as examples of nations where people take pride in speaking their native languages.


 
 

