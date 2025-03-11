Justice Mandokhail questions legality of military trials for civilians

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail on Tuesday raised concerns over whether civilians, having fundamental rights, can be tried in military courts.

His remarks came during the Supreme Court's hearing of an intra-court appeal against military trials of civilians, overseen by a seven-member constitutional bench, including Justices Amin-ud-din Khan, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Musarat Hilali, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Shahid Bilal Hassan.

Defense Ministry counsel Khawaja Haris referenced the FB Ali case, requesting the court to consider a relevant paragraph. Justice Afghan noted that the FB Ali ruling was based on the 1962 Constitution and cannot be interpreted under the 1973 Constitution.

Justice Mandokhail questioned whether Haris was challenging the FB Ali case itself. Haris responded that the cited paragraph lacked reasoning, arguing that the decision affirmed military trials and fair trial rights.

The court observed that under Article 8(3) A of the Constitution, fundamental rights do not apply to certain laws. Justice Mandokhail pointed out that Clause D of the FB Ali case grants civilians fundamental rights, raising doubts about their trial in military courts.

Haris countered that if Article 8(3) A applies to civilians, they would not be entitled to fundamental rights, making the petition inadmissible under Article 184(3).

Justice Afghan stated that while the FB Ali case was referenced in the appeal, it is unrelated to the current case. Haris clarified that the FB Ali case involved a retired army officer arguing that he was a civilian and should not be tried in a military court, to which the Supreme Court had ruled that civilians could also be tried.

Justice Mandokhail reiterated that the core question remains: If civilians have fundamental rights, can they still be tried in military courts? He stressed the need to fully interpret Article 8 of the Constitution, noting that military trials previously applied only to armed forces personnel until Section D was added to the Army Act to include civilians.

The court questioned whether a civilian could face military court proceedings for merely abusing a member of the armed forces, given that criminal law prescribes punishments for such offenses.

The hearing was adjourned until the following day.