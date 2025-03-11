Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Karachi reports first Naegleria Fowleri death of 2025

1:52 PM | March 11, 2025
A 36-year-old woman from Gulshan-e-Iqbal has died from Naegleria fowleri, marking Karachi’s first fatal case of the brain-eating amoeba this year, health officials confirmed on Monday.

According to Meeran Yousuf, media coordinator to the Sindh Health Minister, the woman was admitted to a private hospital on February 19 after experiencing symptoms on February 18. She passed away on February 23, with lab tests confirming the presence of Naegleria fowleri a day later.

Health investigations revealed that the woman had not participated in any water-related activities, with her only known exposure being regular ablution (wuzu) at home. “This marks the first Naegleria fowleri-related death in 2025,” Yousuf stated.

Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to as the "brain-eating amoeba," causes Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare but almost always fatal infection with a 98% mortality rate. The amoeba thrives in warm freshwater environments such as lakes, rivers, hot springs, and soil, though only Naegleria fowleri is known to infect humans.

