KP Governor stresses need for strengthening PPP at provincial level

Peshawar - Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday, emphasized the need to strengthen the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) at the provincial level before launching protest campaigns against the government.

Speaking at a key party meeting at the Governor House in Peshawar, he assured that regular consultations would be held to address party workers’ concerns and enhance organizational unity.

PPP Provincial President Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, along with prominent party leaders, including former federal minister Arbab Alamgir, Central Executive Committee member Najmuddin Khan, Humayun Khan, MNA Sardar Fatehullah Khan, MPA Ahmed Kundi, Ehsan Miankhel, Information Secretary Amjad Afridi, PYO leader Malik Amjad Awan, and several others, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, discussions focused on organizational matters, political strategies, and issues faced by party workers. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that such meetings would be held regularly to address the concerns of party candidates. He reiterated that the party would first strengthen its provincial structure before launching protests to demonstrate its strength. He criticized the federal government for deliberately depriving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of funds but assured that PPP would continue its struggle to resolve public issues.

PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha stressed the need for unity within the party and rejected factional politics, advocating for collective efforts instead. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the party in the province but vowed to make PPP more active and dynamic.

Expressing concern over the federal government’s attitude towards PPP, he said that despite being sidelined, the party remains committed to its political and democratic struggle.

At the end of the meeting, a resolution was passed, announcing the launch of a public movement against the provincial government’s mismanagement. The resolution demanded improved governance and transparency, warning that PPP would organize protests and rallies if the situation did not improve.

Concerns were also raised over the federal government’s failure to address public issues such as inflation, unemployment, and economic instability. The resolution warned that if the government did not take immediate action, PPP would stage strong protests inside and outside the parliament.

Additionally, the party reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy against corruption and called for strict legal action against those involved in corrupt practices. It also urged the federal and provincial governments to improve the performance of law enforcement agencies and ensure public safety. The meeting concluded with a decision to mobilize the public and increase pressure on the government through street demonstrations.

Kundi offers condolence with Mushtaq over demise of brother

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday, visited the residence of former Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan to offer condolences on the death of his brother. He was accompanied by Shuja Khanzada, also known as Shazi Khan, the Provincial General Secretary of the Pakistan People’s Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with Member of the National Assembly Sardar Fatehullah Khan Miankhel and other party officials.

During his visit, Governor Kundi expressed his sympathies to the bereaved family, prayed for the deceased’s forgiveness and elevation in rank, and wished patience for the grieving relatives.