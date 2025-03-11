Lawyers of Hyderabad high court bar to elect office bearers on April 26

HYDERABAD - The voting to elect the office bearers and Members Manag­ing Committee (MMC) of the Sindh High Court Bar Associa­tion (SHCBA), Hyderabad, will be held on April 26 as per the elec­tion schedule announced by the Sindh Bar Council (SBC) on Mon­day. The polling will be held in the premises of SHC Hyderabad Circuit Bench from 9am to 5pm. Six posts of the office bearers including President, Vice Presi­dent, General Secretary, Joint Secretary, Library Secretary and Treasurer in addition to the MMCs are up for grabs.

A minimum standing of 15 years is required from the as­piring candidates for the slot of President while that for the seats of Vice President and Gen­eral Secretary 12 years and 10 years, respectively, standing is required. For the remaining positions only 3 years stand­ing should suffice. As per the schedule, the process of filing the nomination forms would start from March 17 and it would end by March 19 when the list of the contesting candidates would also be displayed.