Tuesday, March 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LESCO approves Rs 1.6b smart meter project

LESCO approves Rs 1.6b smart meter project
Web Desk
2:00 PM | March 11, 2025
National

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has greenlit a Rs. 1.6 billion project to modernize its billing system and tackle electricity theft through advanced smart metering technology.

As part of the initiative, LESCO will install 16,000 state-of-the-art smart meters, including bidirectional meters for solar power users and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters for industries, tube wells, and new connections.

These high-tech meters will be linked to a central control room via SIM-based technology, ensuring accurate, real-time meter readings without manual intervention. Consumers will receive bills directly based on automated readings, eliminating errors and preventing overbilling.

LESCO officials believe the introduction of smart metering will enhance transparency, boost efficiency, and significantly reduce electricity theft, marking a major step toward a more reliable and fair power distribution system.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1741677647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025