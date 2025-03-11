LESCO approves Rs 1.6b smart meter project

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has greenlit a Rs. 1.6 billion project to modernize its billing system and tackle electricity theft through advanced smart metering technology.

As part of the initiative, LESCO will install 16,000 state-of-the-art smart meters, including bidirectional meters for solar power users and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters for industries, tube wells, and new connections.

These high-tech meters will be linked to a central control room via SIM-based technology, ensuring accurate, real-time meter readings without manual intervention. Consumers will receive bills directly based on automated readings, eliminating errors and preventing overbilling.

LESCO officials believe the introduction of smart metering will enhance transparency, boost efficiency, and significantly reduce electricity theft, marking a major step toward a more reliable and fair power distribution system.