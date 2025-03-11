Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Making of Six Canals and its Impact

March 11, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The federal government of Pakistan aims to make the Cholistan Desert fertile through the Green Pakistan Initiative, which involves constructing six canals on the Indus River. However, due to water scarcity in Sindh, this plan has sparked widespread protests across the province.

According to local communities, the federal government seeks to cultivate 1.2 million acres in Cholistan at the cost of jeopardising 18 million acres of Sindh’s land. This project poses a serious threat to the socio-economic fabric of Sindh and, by extension, the entire country.

Sindh is an agrarian society, with 80% of its population dependent on agriculture. The construction of these canals and the resulting water crisis will lead to food shortages, economic decline, and mass unemployment. Additionally, many families will be pushed below the poverty line, worsening an already precarious situation. Given Sindh’s 32% contribution to Pakistan’s GDP, such disruptions will have far-reaching consequences for the national economy.

It is crucial that authorities consider the concerns of the people and formulate strategies to prevent irreparable damage. A balanced approach that ensures sustainable development without compromising existing livelihoods must be adopted.

MANOJ KUMAR KESRANI,

Matli.

