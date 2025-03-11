Malam Jabba: A home to skiing lovers

Malam Jabba - With the skiing season nearing its end, the winter beauty of snow-covered and picturesque Malam Jabba marks the arrival of spring in Swat Valley, following another snowfall last month.

The breathtaking landscape, accompanied by the chirping of birds amidst pine forests and wildlife, sets the perfect stage for adventure, with snow sports enthusiasts enjoying the thrill of skiing.

As the sun rises over the snowy peaks of Malam Jabba in the Koh-e-Handukash range, the valley comes alive with excitement, as families, tourists, and budding skiing lovers take to the snowy slopes until evening.

Malam Jabba, Miandam, Matiltan, Utror, Gabral, and Loye Sar resorts in Swat draw tourists from across the country. At an altitude of 2,804 meters, Malam Jabba is renowned for its skiing runs, ice hockey, snowboarding, and curling on its two tracks, which stretch over 800 meters, making it the largest skiing slope in Pakistan.

The region’s winter sports, combined with its picturesque scenery, make it a unique destination for adventure sports enthusiasts. In addition to skiing and snowboarding, the region is also known for river rafting, trekking, and the magnificent snow-clad mountain peaks. It is also home to numerous archaeological Buddhist sites, offering great opportunities for tourists to explore.

The Swat motorway has further increased accessibility to Malam Jabba, making it an ideal destination for winter tourism and adventure sports in Pakistan.

Manzoorul Haq, a former ambassador, considers this sports destination unique across the world for its mesmerizing beauty and opportunities in both sports and tourism.

“I have visited many countries, but I could not find such distinctive tourism features together as are found in Swat, especially at Malam Jabba,” he said. “Malam Jabba is my favorite winter hill station due to its diverse features, easy accessibility, pollution-free cool weather, and trout fish amid snowfall with high velocity.”

“No hill station carries more natural and mountainous beauty in the world than this valley,” he added, commenting that it is the right time to take advantage of digital technology to showcase these hidden treasures before the world through short videos on social media platforms.

Waris Khattak, a visitor from Karak district, also spoke highly of Malam Jabba’s winter beauty, especially the snowfall and skiing sports, which he found to be even more intense than those in Murree and Chitral.

He enthusiastically described the experience of enjoying fresh trout fish with his family while enjoying the charm of Malam Jabba, Kalam, and Mahudhand Lake. “Beyond natural attractions, Malam Jabba and Swat also attract those interested in the region’s historical and archaeological significance.”

Saqib Raza, Assistant Director of the Archaeology and Museums Department, highlighted Swat’s importance in Buddhist history, with key sites like the Saidu Sharif Museum and Butkhara Buddhist Monastery attracting tourists, monks, and scholars from across the world. “These historical landmarks should be promoted on digital platforms to draw more international visitors, bolster the economy, and alleviate poverty in rural areas of northern KP.”

Economist Dr Naeem Khattak remarked that Pakistan’s tourism revenue has been increasing each year, claiming it reached $1.3 billion in 2023, which is 2.15 times more than the previous year.

He further said that Pakistan’s tourism revenue is projected to reach $4.26 billion this year, with an expected annual growth rate of 6.75% from 2025 to 2029, ultimately reaching $5.53 billion by 2029.

“To achieve these ambitious targets, we need to use digital and social media tools to highlight destinations like Malam Jabba to attract foreign tourists,” he suggested.

To further enhance Malam Jabba’s tourism appeal, Shad Khan, Spokesman for the Culture and Tourism Authority, mentioned that various projects are being developed to make Swat the winter capital, due to seven unique features, including paragliding, river rafting, trout fishing, the Swat Expressway, and snowfall.

“New tourist spots in areas like Sola Tanar, Puchar, and Jargo valleys, as well as initiatives like ecotourism walking tracks, are being developed in Swat,” he said. “New camping pods at different destinations are also being established to minimize the load on existing tourist zones in Kalam and Malam Jabba.”

Omar Khattak, General Manager of the KP Tourism and Culture Authority, said that different plans have been chalked out to link Malam Jabba, Bahrain, and Kalam with the Swat Expressway. “The development of the ongoing Integrated Tourism Zone at Mankyal Swat, under the World Bank’s Integrated Tourism Project, will help promote sustainable tourism. It is set to boost sustainable tourism and adventure sports in Swat.”

Besides these initiatives, the Tourism Police has been deployed at key spots across Swat, especially in Kalam and Malam Jabba, to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for visitors, Omar added. “To provide affordable accommodation for tourists and skiing enthusiasts, the Host Tourism Project was launched in KP, offering loans up to Rs. three million to locals to create safe and comfortable lodging for tourists.”

As Malam Jabba continues to evolve into one of the top tourism destinations for winter tourism in Pakistan, experts underscored the need for proper promotion of these tourism destinations worldwide to enhance Pakistan’s soft image and boost tourism revenue.