Mayor’s Cup Cricket Tournament set to begin from 12th Ramadan

LAHORE - The Mayor’s Cup Cricket Tournament is set to commence on 12th Ramadan, running until 18th Ramadan, at the KMC Sports Complex, Kashmir Road. All matches will be played after Taraweeh prayers to accommodate the holy month’s schedule. The District West XI squad has been officially announced for the tournament, with Deputy Commissioner West Ahmed Ali Siddiqui leading the team as captain. Syed Mazhar Imam has been appointed as the vice-captain, while Asif Soomro will serve as the team manager and Irfan Lashari as the head coach. The squad comprises Imran-ul-Haq, Rashid Khokhar, Shah Rukh Mangi, Adil Khan, Bilal, Adil Abdullah, Fazl-ur-Rehman, Ayaz, Talha, Faizan, Kaleem, Jameel, Nisar Ahmed and Imran Abdullah.