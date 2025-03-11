Medical Malpractice

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s stringent actions against hospitals and medical institutes failing to meet required standards have frequently made headlines. Her approach follows a familiar pattern established by her father and uncle in similar roles, where the chief minister personally inspects institutions and publicly reprimands senior officials if shortcomings are found. However, this is not an arbitrary or unnecessary exercise. Other mechanisms of accountability that exist to regulate medical institutions have repeatedly exposed serious deficiencies, and the authorities responsible for monitoring, licensing, and ensuring the production of competent medical professionals have also been found lacking.

For instance, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), while requesting a list of provisionally registered medical colleges, has criticised the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) for significant delays in an inquiry into seven medical colleges. The PMDC is responsible for conducting regular inspections and maintaining education standards before granting licences. This oversight is particularly critical in medical education, where any failure in training can lead to fatal consequences.

Yet, the PMDC approved seven medical colleges without conducting inspections and, when asked to cooperate with the FIA’s inquiry, has continuously delayed compliance—stalling document submissions and allowing the case to drag on for three years. If this does not illustrate the extent to which elements within the medical profession operate as a self-serving mafia—prioritising power and profit over public welfare—then the chief minister’s actions, or those of any other government authority, should not be surprising. Rather than questioning these interventions, attention should be focused on exposing and addressing these regulatory failures.