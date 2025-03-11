The recent ruling by the Peshawar High Court that a murder committed on the pretext of honour constitutes fasaad fil arz—mischief on earth—and therefore cannot be resolved through a compromise between the victim’s family and the perpetrator is a highly significant development that should not be underestimated. The court has rightly observed that even if the legal heirs of the deceased reach a genuine settlement by waiving their right to qisas, the trial court has both the discretion and the duty to convict the accused if it is satisfied that a crime has been committed. This is especially crucial in cases of honour killings, where the perpetrators and victims often belong to the same extended family and may even share the same distorted notions of honour that led to the crime.

In such cases, the victim’s next of kin—who are responsible for pursuing justice—frequently come under immense pressure from their extended family to accept a compromise. At times, they are even complicit in the crime, subscribing to the same warped sense of honour. However, such circumstances should never allow for forgiveness or exemption from punishment. Honour killings are a deeply entrenched and heinous crime in Pakistan, and this loophole must be permanently closed. The Peshawar High Court’s ruling, reaffirming that such cases must be prosecuted with the full force of the state, is therefore a welcome decision.

Although the Supreme Court had already established this principle in a 2001 judgment, it is vital for high courts and lower courts to continually reinforce this precedent, ensuring that it becomes firmly embedded in legal practice. Only through repeated and consistent rulings will this principle be universally applied across all jurisdictions. In Pakistan’s overburdened judicial system, compromises are often seen as a convenient way to clear lengthy and complex cases. However, given the widespread occurrence of honour killings, the judiciary must take a firm stand and refuse to allow legal loopholes to obstruct justice.