Mustafa’s murder: Police ordered to probe Armaghan’s father, links with terrorists

KARACHI - In a major development in the high-profile Mustafa Amir mur­der case, Karachi police have been directed to investigate the main accused, Armaghan’s fa­ther, Kamran Asghar Qureshi, for their potential connections with banned organisations.

According to sources, the spe­cial public prosecutor has issued strict guidelines, instructing in­vestigators to conduct a forensic examination of all items recov­ered from the main accused, in­cluding illegal firearms, walkie-talkies, digital safes, and multiple identity cards. Authorities have also been asked to assess the ac­tivities of Armaghan’s close as­sociates and examine his father’s criminal record. Moreover, the in­vestigation will explore possible links between the accused and terror financing, money launder­ing, and other illegal activities.

Police have been directed to gather intelligence from the Gulzar and Darakhshan police stations regarding Armaghan’s suspected connections with out­lawed groups. Intelligence agen­cies have also been asked to as­sist in verifying these allegations.

Additionally, the investigation will scrutinise the role of DHA’s security head and the property owner in monitoring Armaghan’s illegal activities. The prosecutor has also ordered an inquiry into ransom calls made to Mustafa Amir’s mother, and both her and the accused’s phone records will be included as case evidence.

Meanwhile, forensic reports following Mustafa Amir’s exhu­mation have revealed that he was not under the influence of drugs at the time of his death. Karachi University’s Industrial Analytical Centre conducted tests using gas chromatography and mass spec­trometry techniques, confirming no traces of toxic substances.

The forensic team collected 11 samples from the deceased’s body, including burnt tissue, tongue, palate, and neck. Some samples were preserved at op­timal temperatures for future reference, while the rest will be disposed of after 30 days.

It is worth mentioning here that Mustafa went missing on January 6, and his mother filed a report the next day. The case took a turn after a ransom call was received on January 25. A raid on Febru­ary 9 led to a violent standoff and the eventual arrest of Armughan, the key suspect, who later re­tracted his claim of disposing of the body in Malir. Further inves­tigation revealed that Armughan, with accomplice Shiraz, murdered Mustafa after a dispute over a girl and burned his body with a car in Balochistan’s Hub area. Au­thorities are now seeking the girl Marsha Shahid’s testimony, with efforts underway to contact her in the USA through Interpol.