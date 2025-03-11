Nasir Shah for providing employment to local people in Thar Coal Block-I

KARACHI - Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said that Cyno Sindh (Shanghai Electric) working in Thar Block-I should ensure the recruitment of local people and remove the concerns of local political, social and notables. He expressed these views during a meeting with CEO Meng of Cyno Sindh (Shanghai Electric) at his office. Secretary Energy Musaddiq Ahmed Khan was also present on the occasion.

said that the company should recruits local people especially in gardening, security, sanitation, de-watering, pumping sanitation, maintenance, solar plant. He added that providing employment to local people is the top priority of the Sindh government.

Minister Energy said that Cyno Sindh will take all possible measures regarding the health and safety of all local people working in its organization. CEO Cyno Sindh assured the energy minister of all possible cooperation.