NGO distributes wheelchairs among special persons

MOHMAND - Asghar Khan Mohmand Foundation has distributed wheelchairs to special individuals in Lower Mohmand, and food items to the poor and deserving people in Tehsil Paang-Ghar and other areas of District Mohmand.

These remarks were made by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Yasir Hassan while addressing a ceremony organized by Asghar Khan Mohmand Foundation at the Headquarters Ghalanai Jirga Hall on Monday. The ceremony was held to distribute Ramazan food packages to special individuals.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shakeel Ahmad, Chairman of Asghar Khan Foundation Malik Asghar Khan, President of Anjuman Special Persons District Mohmand Ziaullah Khan, General Secretary Noorullah Khan, and a large number of special persons participated.

DC Yasir Hassan and Asghar Khan Mohmand distributed food packages to 31 special individuals, while 4 packages were handed over to the General Secretary of Mohmand Press for the martyrs of Mohmand Press Club.

It should be noted that the food packages included flour, pulses, sugar, ghee, beans, gram flour, spices, pickles, tea, salt, and rice.

Ziaullah Khan, President of Anjuman Special Persons District Mohmand, and Noorullah Khan, General Secretary, thanked Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yasir Hassan and Asghar Khan Mohmand Foundation, stating that, for the first time in the history of Mohmand district, any organization has included special people in the Ramazan food package.

Malik Asghar Khan Mohmand, Chairman of Asghar Khan Mohmand Foundation, said that they will try to continue such activities with the available resources in the area. He urged that youth start similar activities in their respective areas.

“Nowadays, it is the era of social media, and they can serve their area by highlighting its regional problems,” said Asghar Khan. He added that special individuals deserve appreciation, and steps will be taken for their welfare.