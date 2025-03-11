Opposition has laid foundation of rudeness: CM Maryam

ISLAMABAD - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said Saturday the economy is improving and conditions are getting better as a result of the prudent policies of the government.

While talking to reporters outside the Parliament House, she said people want progress, solutions to their problems, and relief from inflation but the opposition has laid the foundation of rudeness and disrespectfulness and now it is itself becoming target of this mindset.

Maryam Nawaz said this is a toxic thing that is fading away and will soon disappear. She added that rudeness and disrespect have achieved nothing and people have become aware of this. She said people now understand the difference between rudeness, disrespect, and service.