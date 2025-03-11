Tuesday, March 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Opposition has laid foundation of rudeness: CM Maryam

Opposition has laid foundation of rudeness: CM Maryam
News Desk
March 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said Saturday the economy is improving and conditions are getting better as a result of the prudent policies of the government.

While talking to reporters outside the Parliament House, she said people want progress, solutions to their problems, and relief from inflation but the opposition has laid the foundation of rudeness and disrespectfulness and now it is itself becoming target of this mindset.

Maryam Nawaz said this is a toxic thing that is fading away and will soon disappear. She added that rudeness and disrespect have achieved nothing and people have become aware of this. She said people now understand the difference between rudeness, disrespect, and service.

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1741677647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025