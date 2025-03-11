Pakistan launches first digital ID card

Pakistan has taken a significant leap toward digital transformation with the launch of its first dematerialized digital identity card. The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) unveiled the new system during its 25th anniversary celebrations.

The digital ID will be integrated into the Pak ID mobile app, enabling citizens to store their identity cards on smartphones. A digital verification system is also in development to provide secure and instant authentication for various services. The pilot phase is set to begin on Independence Day 2025 under the World Bank-backed Digital Economy Project.

A ceremony at NADRA headquarters marked the milestone, attended by key officials, including founding Chairman Major General (Retd.) Zahid Ehsan. Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi lauded the initiative, calling it a breakthrough in identity management.

To commemorate NADRA’s 25-year journey, the State Bank of Pakistan issued a special coin, and Pakistan Post released a commemorative postage stamp. A documentary showcasing NADRA’s achievements was also screened at the event.