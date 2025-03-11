Tuesday, March 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan launches first digital ID card

Pakistan launches first digital ID card
Web Desk
2:01 PM | March 11, 2025
National

Pakistan has taken a significant leap toward digital transformation with the launch of its first dematerialized digital identity card. The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) unveiled the new system during its 25th anniversary celebrations.

The digital ID will be integrated into the Pak ID mobile app, enabling citizens to store their identity cards on smartphones. A digital verification system is also in development to provide secure and instant authentication for various services. The pilot phase is set to begin on Independence Day 2025 under the World Bank-backed Digital Economy Project.

A ceremony at NADRA headquarters marked the milestone, attended by key officials, including founding Chairman Major General (Retd.) Zahid Ehsan. Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi lauded the initiative, calling it a breakthrough in identity management.

To commemorate NADRA’s 25-year journey, the State Bank of Pakistan issued a special coin, and Pakistan Post released a commemorative postage stamp. A documentary showcasing NADRA’s achievements was also screened at the event.

LESCO approves Rs 1.6b smart meter project

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1741677647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025