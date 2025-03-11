Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Pakistan raises concerns over TTP safe havens in Afghanistan at UN

Web Desk
10:50 AM | March 11, 2025
Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has accused the Afghan interim government of providing shelter and support to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other terrorist groups.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan on Monday, Akram asserted that there is strong evidence linking Kabul authorities to cross-border terrorist attacks orchestrated by the TTP. He criticized the Afghan leadership for failing to curb the activities of these militant groups, which pose a direct threat to regional security.

“The TTP, operating from safe havens in Afghanistan, is carrying out attacks against Pakistan. Evidence suggests that Kabul has not only tolerated but is complicit in these actions,” he stated.

Akram warned that the TTP, with alleged backing from Kabul, is evolving into an umbrella group for regional terrorists aiming to destabilize Afghanistan’s neighbors. He also linked the group’s activities to the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and the Majeed Brigade, highlighting their attempts to undermine Pakistan’s security and the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Kamran Ahmed, Kashif Munir promoted to Rear Admiral rank

The Pakistani envoy stressed that more than 20 terrorist organizations currently operating from Afghan soil pose a severe threat to both regional and global stability. He announced that Pakistan will consult with the United Nations to devise a response, including establishing a counter-terrorism working group under the Doha Process.

Additionally, Akram revealed that Pakistani security forces had apprehended several high-profile Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) operatives, including Mohammad Sharifullah, an Afghan national linked to the 2021 Kabul airport bombing.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to national security, he stated that Islamabad will take all necessary measures to counter the growing terrorist threats.

