Tuesday, March 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan’s Ruvina, Muneeb qualify for Special Olympics Winter Games final

Pakistan’s Ruvina, Muneeb qualify for Special Olympics Winter Games final
NEWS WIRE
March 11, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

TURIN  -  Pakistan’s athletes continue to shine at the 12th Special Olympics World Winter Games, with Ruvina Qurban and Muneeb ur Rehman advancing to the final of the cross-country 100-meter race after an impressive performance in the divisional round on the second day of the event. The final will take place on March 15. Before that, both athletes will also compete in the 50-meter divisional race today (Tuesday). In another event, Pakistan’s snowshoeing athlete Ali Raza delivered an outstanding performance in the Unified Sports Experience Relay Race, where he teamed up with special and unified athletes, securing a commendable second-place finish. Looking ahead, Pakistan’s snowshoeing team is set to compete in the 200-meter and 800-meter divisional rounds tomorrow, aiming to add more success to the country’s campaign.   Adding to the camaraderie and spirit of the Games, athletes from Chinese Taipei expressed their goodwill towards Pakistan by singing the iconic national song ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ while heading to the venue alongside the Pakistani contingent.

North Korean hackers cash out hundreds of millions from $1.5 billion ByBit hack

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1741590563.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025