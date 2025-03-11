Pakistan’s Ruvina, Muneeb qualify for Special Olympics Winter Games final

TURIN - Pakistan’s athletes continue to shine at the 12th Special Olympics World Winter Games, with Ruvina Qurban and Muneeb ur Rehman advancing to the final of the cross-country 100-meter race after an impressive performance in the divisional round on the second day of the event. The final will take place on March 15. Before that, both athletes will also compete in the 50-meter divisional race today (Tuesday). In another event, Pakistan’s snowshoeing athlete Ali Raza delivered an outstanding performance in the Unified Sports Experience Relay Race, where he teamed up with special and unified athletes, securing a commendable second-place finish. Looking ahead, Pakistan’s snowshoeing team is set to compete in the 200-meter and 800-meter divisional rounds tomorrow, aiming to add more success to the country’s campaign. Adding to the camaraderie and spirit of the Games, athletes from Chinese Taipei expressed their goodwill towards Pakistan by singing the iconic national song ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ while heading to the venue alongside the Pakistani contingent.