Pakistan squad gears up for New Zealand Tour as training camp concludes

LAHORE - The Pakistan cricket team’s preparatory camp for the upcoming tour of New Zealand concluded with the national squad set to depart for Auckland tomorrow (Tuesday).

The tour will feature five T20 Internationals followed by a five-match ODI series, marking a crucial overseas assignment for the Men in Green.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalized the 16-member squad for the T20 series, with seasoned all-rounder Salman Ali Agha leading the side as captain and Shadab Khan serving as vice-captain. The squad includes:Batsmen & All-rounders: Salman Ali Agha (C), Shadab Khan (VC), Khushdil Shah, Usman Khan, Irfan Khan Niazi, Muhammad Haris, Umair Bin Yousuf. Fast Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Hassan Nawaz.Spinners: Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem. Pace-bowling All-rounder: Mohammad Ali. Wicketkeeper-batter: Abdul Samad.

Pakistan’s contingent will be supported by an experienced backroom staff, featuring:Team Manager: Naved Akram Cheema, Interim Head Coach: Aaqib Javed, Assistant Coach: Azhar Mahmood, Batting Coach: Mohammad Yousuf, Fielding Coach: Mohammad Masroor, Physiotherapist: Cliff Deacon, Strength & Conditioning Coach: Drex Simon, Analyst: Talha Butt, Security Manager: Artoza Kamil, Team Doctor: Dr. Wajid Ali Rafai and Media & Digital Manager: Syed Naeem Ahmed and Masseur: Sergio Basil Mullins.Pakistan’s white-ball tour of New Zealand is set to commence with a T20I series, followed by a five-match ODI series.