Palestinian women endure horrors as world marks Women’s Day

ISLAMABAD - Celebrating International Women’s Day provides a platform to gather, share experiences, and discuss women’s rights. However, in the current era, when unimaginable physical violence and emotional torture are being inflicted upon the Palestinian people, it becomes difficult to focus on a specific gender.

Palestinian women are witnessing the darkest days of their nation while the world celebrates International Women’s Day on March 8. They are mourning the loss of loved ones, facing displacement, and being deprived of basic rights and freedoms. As Israel’s tanks opened fire on people gathered to receive food aid, dozens were killed amid intense starvation. Thousands have lost their lives, with many more injured and suffering life-altering wounds.

In Palestine, the healthcare system has collapsed. Hospitals have been forced to evacuate, leaving dead babies in pediatric wards. Pregnant women are denied medical aid, undergoing C-sections without anaesthesia, while surgeons operate without even clean water to wash their hands. On this International Women’s Day, there must be a call for a ceasefire. The massacre and terror Palestinian women endure every day must be condemned. Regardless of gender or identity, Palestinians continue to be killed, injured, and starved. Disturbing images show Israeli soldiers parading lingerie found in destroyed Palestinian homes, revelling in the humiliation and dehumanization of women who have been killed or displaced.

Advocates of women’s rights must not ignore the genocide in Gaza. The brave women of Gaza continue to stand strong despite losing entire families. They receive their martyred sons with pride, hoping to reunite in Jannah. Though their eyes remain tearful and their hearts wounded, they do not lose hope or courage. Women’s rights advocates must raise their voices against military occupation and violence in Gaza. Silence in the face of these atrocities will forever haunt us.

As Muslims, it is our religious duty to protect Palestine. The Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) emphasized that all Muslims are like one soul and one body. How can we discuss women’s rights in isolation while innocent lives suffer? Raising our voices and sending aid are necessary steps to support the strong women of Palestine. Amal Najjar, an activist from Gaza, reflects on their struggle in her words:

“Our life is not a red carpet Decorated with roses, pearls, and corals Out of every story and tale We come forth with

Determination, strength, and faith.”

Palestinian women are a symbol of resilience and an inspiration for women worldwide. May Allah accept their struggles and grant them the highest rewards in the hereafter. Ameen