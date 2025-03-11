Tuesday, March 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Past in Perspective

“Go tell the Spartans, passerby, that here, obedient to their laws, we lie.” –Simonides of Ceos

Past in Perspective
March 11, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Battle of Thermopylae, fought in 480 BC between the Greek city-states and the Persian Empire, is one of the most famous military engagements in history. Led by King Leonidas I, a small Greek force withstood the Persian invasion for several days at the narrow pass of Thermopylae. Although ultimately defeated, their resistance allowed the Greeks time to regroup and ultimately triumph in subsequent battles. The battle has been immortalised in literature and popular media and represents courage, honor, and sacrifice in the face of overwhelming odds.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1741590563.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025