The Battle of Thermopylae, fought in 480 BC between the Greek city-states and the Persian Empire, is one of the most famous military engagements in history. Led by King Leonidas I, a small Greek force withstood the Persian invasion for several days at the narrow pass of Thermopylae. Although ultimately defeated, their resistance allowed the Greeks time to regroup and ultimately triumph in subsequent battles. The battle has been immortalised in literature and popular media and represents courage, honor, and sacrifice in the face of overwhelming odds.