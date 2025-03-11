PCF Secretary distributes prizes at annual result ceremony

The Annual Result Ceremony of the Educators Elite Campus was hosted professionally and enthusiastically, marking the promotion of students to new classes.

, General Secretary of the Pakistan Cycling Federation, Chief Executive of The Educators Elite Campus, and Executive Director of the Pakistan Federation Baseball, graced the occasion as the chief guest alongside Deputy CEO Baria Khan Klair. They distributed medals and graduation certificates to the students, applauding their hard work and encouraging them to pursue their educational journey with dedication and curiosity.

Executive Director Wahhab Ali Klair also attended the ceremony, extending his congratulations to the students and their families on this significant milestone. School Head Waqas Saleem was also present to celebrate the students' accomplishments.

The ceremony began with a heartwarming welcome song performed by the students, which received an enthusiastic response from the audience. The event underscored The Educators Elite Campus's commitment to providing quality education and fostering a supportive environment for young learners.

Addressing the gathering, expressed his pride in the students' achievements and commended the faculty and staff for their dedication to shaping future generations. He highlighted the importance of a strong educational foundation and the value of co-curricular activities in promoting holistic development.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks and a group photograph of the graduating students, creating lasting memories for both students and their parents.