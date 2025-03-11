Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Petrol prices in Pakistan likely to drop by upto rs 15 per litre

Web Desk
2:49 PM | March 11, 2025
Petrol prices in Pakistan are expected to decrease by Rs. 13 to Rs. 15 per litre in the coming days as global oil prices continue to decline. Diesel prices may also see a reduction of up to Rs. 11 per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will submit a summary of the proposed price adjustments to the prime minister. Once approved, the Finance Ministry will issue an official notification implementing the new rates for the next fortnight.

The anticipated price cut aligns with a broader global trend, as international oil prices have dropped for a second consecutive day. Concerns over a potential US recession and the impact of tariffs on global economic growth have contributed to the decline. Additionally, OPEC+ members are preparing to increase supply.

By early Tuesday trading, Brent crude futures slipped by 6 cents (0.1%) to $69.22 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell by 13 cents (0.2%) to $65.90 per barrel.

