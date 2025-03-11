PM Shehbaz announces Daanish University project

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced the establishment of Daanish University at an estimated cost of £190 million.

Chairing a steering committee meeting, he expressed confidence that the university would gain global recognition and serve as a milestone in shaping the future of the younger generation.

Shehbaz hinted at inviting top scholars, teachers, and experts from around the world, aiming to make it a premier applied sciences institution. He emphasized that Pakistan and the world have exceptional educators and doctors who will contribute to the university, making it a one-of-a-kind institution.

The prime minister clarified that the £190 million funding originated from a settlement between a property tycoon and the UK’s National Crime Agency. He revealed that the amount had been transferred to an account unrelated to Pakistan’s treasury due to dishonesty.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi affirmed that the money rightfully belonged to the government and people of Pakistan and could be used freely for public welfare.