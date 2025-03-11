PM Shehbaz directs cabinet to gear up for extraordinary performance, scrutiny

Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the cabinet members to gear up for an extraordinary performance to achieve economic transformation of the country and face scrutiny to come up to the public expectations.

The prime minister in his televised opening remarks at the meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by him, underscored that Pakistan’s economic growth was the most critical concern that was achievable through improving performance in important sectors like agriculture, commerce, trade, finance, IT, mines and minerals and maritime.

Welcoming the newly inducted cabinet members, he accorded his firm belief and trust in them and called them dedicated individuals “capable of doing the task” with sincere efforts and devotion.

He underlined that Railways needed to be revived completely whereas the Maritime Affairs Ministry had huge potential to achieve economic growth.

The prime minister announced that he would chair the performance review of all the ministries every three months. He directed the federal ministers and secretaries to come prepared and brief the forum during the upcoming performance review meeting.

Prime Minister Sharif also shed light on resurgence of terrorism in the country particularly in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and acknowledged that the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) alongside the armed forces were rendering great sacrifices on daily basis that needed to be remembered. “Sans complete peace the dream of development and prosperity is elusive. The valiant personnel of police, armed forces and rangers are rendering ultimate sacrifices and the nation will have to remember it,” the PM said.

He commented that the foreign remittances had surged over $3.1 billion and it was necessary to augment the country’s exports at the same pace.

The prime minister mentioned that the government had decided to established a most modern university while utilizing the amount of 190 million pounds received from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) that would offer advanced knowledge and mentorship on novel subjects like artificial intelligence, technology and other modern subjects. The University would be called “Daanish University” and its first session would be started in August, 2026.



