PM Shehbaz vows to provide maximum relief during Ramadan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the commitment to provide maximum relief to the public during Ramadan.

He was chairing a review meeting in Islamabad today (Tuesday) regarding the performance of the committee established to provide food items at affordable prices during Ramadan.

The Prime Minister appreciated the performance of the committee and Islamabad administration in controlling food prices and ensuring the availability of essential items at lower rates during Ramadan. He directed to ensure that no profiteer escapes punishment and no innocent person is wrongfully targeted.

Shehbaz Sharif advised the public representatives and federal ministers to ensure visits to Ramadan bazaars, facilitation stalls and other designated locations in Islamabad to oversee the provision of affordable essential items to the public. He emphasized the continuous monitoring of the price control system to ensure uninterrupted relief for the public.

The meeting was briefed 16 facilitation stalls, five Ramadan bazaars, 18 fair price shops, and several other facilities have been set up in Islamabad. These facilities are selling ghee, eggs, lentils, sugar, chicken, and other food items at rates lower than market prices.

The meeting was informed that DC counters have been established in departmental stores to ensure the provision of 12 essential items at reduced prices. Since the beginning of Ramadan, 4,915 inspections have been conducted while 785 individuals were arrested and fines amounting to 728,000 rupees were imposed on profiteers.

It was said an online APP is being used to monitor the performance of price magistrates. Under Bait-ul-Mal, Iftar facilities are being provided to deserving fasting individuals at eight locations in Islamabad.