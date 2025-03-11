Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Police crackdown on anti-social elements continues

Staff Reporter
March 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -   Under the directives of SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan, the po­lice on Monday launched a crackdown on anti-social ele­ments in the region. In a suc­cessful operation, the SHO of Rohri police station appre­hended notorious drug deal­er Shoukat Jatoi, recovering 5,500 grams of charas from his possession. The accused, Shoukat Jatoi, was wanted in multiple cases and had been evading arrest. His criminal record includes cases reg­istered under the Narcotic Substances Act and the Paki­stan Penal Code. SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan commended the police team for their efforts and directed them to inten­sify their operations against anti-social elements. The police crackdown is part of a broader effort to maintain law and order in the region and ensure public safety. 

Staff Reporter

