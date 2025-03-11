Police foil drugs supply attempt, arrest 2 peddlers  with hashish

LARKANA - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry said that police foiled an attempt to supply drugs in the area near the new bus terminal and on Monday. Two drug dealers were arrested with 5 kilo­grammes and 850 grams (5,850 grams) of hashish. He said that the arrested sus­pects include one male and one female. The suspects have been identified as Ijaz Rand and a woman. A case has been registered against the arrested suspects, and an investigation has been initiated. Interrogation is underway to gather infor­mation about their accom­plices and buyers, he add­ed. In another crackdown, Larkana Police successfully foiled attempt to supply narcotics in a separate op­eration. A drug dealer was arrested from the area of Village Imam Bakhsh Sario, within the jurisdiction of Airport police station. Dur­ing the arrest, over one ki­logramme (1,200 grams) of hashish was recovered from the suspect. The arrested suspect has been identified as Mukhtiar Abro. The po­lice have registered a case against the accused and ini­tiated an investigation. SSP Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry, QPM, PSP commended the concerned police team and ordered a thorough check of the suspect’s criminal re­cords for further leads. He said more this action is part of Larkana Police’s ongo­ing anti-narcotics campaign, which has seen multiple suc­cessful operations in recent days. Earlier, Larkana Police had also thwarted a drug sup­ply attempt near the New Bus Terminal, leading to the ar­rest of two suspects. These efforts mark critical strides in the fight against drugs in the region, contributing to the establishment of peace and security in society.