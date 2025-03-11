PPP expresses full confidence in PM Shehbaz’s leadership

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with delegation attends Iftar dinner at PM House PM calls for effective awareness campaign about Ramazan package to bridge ‘big gap’ between disbursement, withdrawal.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted Iftar dinner in honour of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP leadership at the Prime Minister’s House on Saturday night. The PPP leader also met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his delegation.

According to the statement issued by PM House, during the meeting the delegation expressed full confi-dence in the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the incumbent government. According to sources PPP delegation conveyed its reservations on construction of new canals from Indus River and asked for reviewing the projects. The ‘issues’ of PPP with Punjab government also came under discus-sion.

Talking to the delegation the Prime Minister praised the PPP leadership for playing an active and dynamic role in fulfilling the aspirations of the people across all four provinces, and working closely with the federal government to improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

The prime minister emphasised that for a better future, both the federal and provincial governments, along with all political parties, must work together.

Participants of the meeting acknowledged the Prime Minister’s leadership and lauded the government’s economic policies, which have led to recent economic stability in the country. They also commended the relentless efforts of the prime minister and his team in achieving these results.

The PPP delegation assured the prime minister that the party would fully cooperate with the government in all efforts to promote national development, economic stability, and improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

The PPP expressed its gratitude to Shehbaz Sharif for consulting with coalition partners, respecting their opinions, and involving them in key decisions.

The PPP delegation reiterated its commitment to supporting the government under the leadership of the Prime Minister in advancing the nation’s economic growth.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the relevant ministries, State Bank of Paki-stan and private partners to revisit the ongoing awareness drive on the Rs20 billion Ramazan Package to enhance its effectiveness and outreach and address the gap between the disbursement and withdrawal.

The prime minister, during his visit to the National Telecommunication Corporation Headquarters to monitor the execution of the programme, was told that the around 2.8 million entitled accounts had been credited with Rs5,000 each and 683,000 of those had withdrawn the amount.

“As 94% of accounts had been established, the withdrawal ratio is just 22%. There is a big gap between disbursement and withdrawal which shows a lack of awareness among the people,” the prime minister re-marked and also asked the SBP governor to join the campaign to make as many people as possible benefit from the program.

He appreciated the relevant ministries and partners for the construction and execution of this “comprehen-sive and wonderful” programme and accepting the challenge of supporting the entitled deserving people during the holy month of Ramazan.

“This was a new concept to say goodbye to the Utility Stores forever due to the massive complaints of “worst” corruption of public money, which was also an injustice to the common man. The issues of poor quality and corruption have been done away with through a new modern digital wallet,” he remarked.

The prime minister said that four million families comprising over 20 million people from across the country would benefit from the program which was the first ever such initiative by the government to disburse the cash amount through a transparent mechanism without any issues of quality or transparency. The provision of Rs5,000 to each family would enable the beneficiary family to purchase the commodities of their own choice, he added.

He said that a validation system was a main component of the program, providing immediate correction of any mistake.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also urged the people to call the program helpline 9999 to get their financial support without any delay.

The prime minister also made a call to the helpline and asked the call agent about the functioning of the program and any issues being faced during the process.

He said that as the ongoing Ramazan Package was the first such facility, the private partners should sug-gest ways to expand the cash disbursal mechanism to a maximum level.

During the briefing, the prime minister was given an overview of the live monitoring system. It was told that over 60 people were serving at the call center.

IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja told that since the launch of the program, 689,000 calls had been re-ceived of which 522,000 were addressed through an automated system of IVR and the rest 90,000 by the call agents.

It was told that 94% accounts had been established while Rs14 billion had already been credited and 683,000 have withdrawn the amount. Besides, a track and trace system was in place to undo any wrong transaction without any delay.