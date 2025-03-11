President gave clear roadmap to control inflation in his address: Raja

Lahore - Former prime minister and president of PPP Central Punjab Raja Pervez Ashraf has paid tributes to President Asif Zardari for his speech and said that the government can overcome the crises by implementing President Zardari’s suggestions. The president has given a clear roadmap to control inflation and rising energy prices. The former Prime Minister said that the President’s speech was full of comprehensive political wisdom, experience and vision, which fully reflected the thoughts of Shaheed Mohtarma. Raja Pervez Ashraf further said that the President’s position on drawing more canals from the Indus River is based on ground realities. He further said that it is not possible to deny the role of the President in unifying the federation and maintaining the supremacy of the Parliament.

The Pakistan People’s Party and its leadership have always strengthened the slogan of “Pakistan First”.