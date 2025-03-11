President’s address to Parliament historic: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Shazia Marri on Monday termed President Asif Ali Zardari’s address to the joint session of Parliament as historic.

Speaking to journalists, Shazia Marri said that the speech outlined a comprehensive vision for economic recovery, political stability, regional equality, and improved security.

Marri said the President stressed national unity and urged all stakeholders to work together for the country’s progress. He also opposed unilateral decisions regarding new canals on the Indus River, calling for a consultative approach in governance to ensure all voices are heard, she added.

“The President’s speech reinforced democratic values, inclusive development, and a balanced foreign policy,” she said.

Zardari, she said, urged the Parliament to prioritize national interests over personal and political differences and warned against unilateral government policies that could disrupt federal harmony.

Shazia Marri further said that President Zardari advocated for reducing taxes on salaried individuals, increasing salaries, and lowering energy costs to provide relief to the public. He also directed special attention toward integrating Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan into national development plans.

On national security, she said: “The President praised the sacrifices of security forces in the fight against terrorism and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to eradicating extremism. He emphasized the need for cooperation among institutions, provinces, and political parties to ensure stability.”

Criticizing the opposition’s behaviour, Marri said the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) displayed an undemocratic attitude during the session. “It seems PTI has no concern for the country or its issues. Their only agenda is to spread chaos and divide the nation,” she remarked.