Progress made in gender equity, women’s empowerment: Experts

ISLAMABAD - Experts at the International Women’s Day Seminar highlighted that Pakistan has made progress in gender equity and women’s empowerment despite persistent structural, legal, and cultural barriers.

The panellists urged accelerated efforts in gender-responsive budgeting, stronger law enforcement, and active community engagement to ensure that commitments under Beijing+30 and SDG-5 translate into tangible improvements in women’s lives. The seminar, titled “Rights, Equality, Empowerment Through Beijing+30 in Pakistan: Reflections, Challenges and Future Directions,” was organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) to mark International Women’s Day. The event brought together experts, policymakers, and activists to evaluate Pakistan’s progress on gender equality in light of the Beijing Declaration adopted 30 years ago.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Shafqat Munir Ahmed, Deputy Executive Director of SDPI, emphasized Pakistan’s active participation in the Beijing+30 forum, striving to uphold women’s rights and drive global commitments to gender equality. He highlighted that patriarchal and structural mindsets remain major barriers, embedding a system that continues to sideline women. He noted that to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration, three reports were launched, all concluding that the world had failed to meet its targets and remains far from achieving SDG-5. UN Women, UNICEF, and UNITAD contributed to these reports, stressing that while women’s participation in various sectors has increased, their overall status remains unsatisfactory.

Gender and women’s expert at SDPI, Sadia Satti, analyzed progress on key SDG-5 targets, including ending discrimination, eliminating gender-based violence, and abolishing harmful practices. She shared alarming statistics, revealing that nearly 19 million children in Pakistan fall prey to early child marriage. Women under 10 years old mostly remain unpaid for their work, while women’s representation in politics stands at 20.5% of parliamentary seats. Female labour force participation fluctuates between 21-26%, the lowest in South Asia, with a 38% gender gap in mobile phone ownership and internet usage.

Barira Hanif, a gender expert at the Planning Ministry, discussed Uraan Pakistan, a newly launched initiative promoting gender equity and empowerment alongside economic development. She highlighted efforts to mainstream gender in planning and development, particularly at the local level. She added that the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) projects are being reviewed with a gender-inclusive focus, while the Planning Ministry, in collaboration with UN Women, has launched a Gender Action Plan to be rolled out across federal ministries.

Saman Ahsan from UN Women reflected on the Beijing Declaration, recalling that Pakistan was represented by a female prime minister when it was passed. Despite progress in legislative reforms and increased women’s participation in politics, significant gaps remain in implementation and enforcement. Legal expert Riffat Inam Butt, former Secretary of Law and Justice, stressed that while 80% of women’s issues could be addressed through existing legal frameworks, weak enforcement limits their effectiveness. She underscored the importance of gender-disaggregated data to develop inclusive policies, noting that only 8% of the total federal government workforce comprises women, and media representation of women in leadership roles remains low.

In her concluding remarks, Dr. Fareeha Armughan, Research Fellow at SDPI, emphasized the urgency of shifting from a gender-exploitative to a comprehensive gender-transformative model. She pointed out that only 5% of women in Pakistan hold leadership roles, and the absence of women’s solidarity networks limits their collective bargaining power.

She called for legislative measures to address these exploitative practices.