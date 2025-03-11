PSX, others host gong ceremony

KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), in collaboration with UN Women, Women on Board Initiative, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Central Depository Company (CDC), Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG), Alfalah AMC, and CFA Society Pakistan, hosted a gong ceremony to celebrate Ringing the Bell for Gender Equality on International Women’s Day, reaffirming its commitment to promote gender equality and women empowerment in the corporate sector. The event brought together distinguished leaders, professionals, and industry experts to celebrate the achievements of women and discuss strategies for fostering inclusivity in the financial and business landscape.

Women leaders from the corporate world & other sectors were invited as esteemed guests for this august event, further highlighting the significance of gender inclusivity & leadership representation. The session commenced with opening remarks by Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Chairperson of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), acknowledging the significance of International Women’s Day and the role of women in economic development and social progress. She said, “Gender inclusivity is a key pillar of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), serving as both an initiator and driver of growth and sustainability. While the financial sector has historically been male-dominated, it is evolving, with women gaining greater representation as investors, managers, and entrepreneurs. Progressive nations have dismantled barriers, defined stereotypes, and demanded concrete action to place women at the forefront. As a signatory of the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), PSX is committed to advancing gender equality and fostering greater opportunities for women in the financial sector. PSX is committed to driving innovation and introducing new products that benefit women, ensuring they have greater financial inclusion and investment opportunities.

PSX is committed to leading by example and dedicated to fostering an environment where diversity thrives and where everyone’s voice is not only heard but amplified and valued. Our mission is to prepare the economic growth and innovation crucial to our nation’s future. Following the opening address, symbolic gong ceremony was conducted to mark the occasion, emphasizing the need for continuous efforts toward achieving gender parity in Pakistan. Dr. Zeelaf Munir, Chairperson of the Pakistan Business Council and MD/CEO of EBM, was invited as the guest of honor at the event. She stressed that businesses and financial markets must take bold action to ensure women have equal access to leadership, investment, and opportunity. The event also featured an engaging panel discussion with esteemed panelists. The panel discussion, titled From Setback to Success: Resilience and Overcoming Career Challenges, focused on the journeys of women professionals, highlighting their perseverance in navigating obstacles and achieving success in their respective fields. The ceremony concluded with closing remarks by Farrukh H. Sabzwari, MD & CEO of Pakistan Stock Exchange, who reiterated PSX’s commitment to promote gender equality in the financial market not only to increase investor base but also increasing significance of gender equality in corporate leadership.