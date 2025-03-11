PTCL appoints Zarrar Hasham Khan as new chairman

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has appointed Zarrar Hasham Khan as its new chairman, replacing Azfar Manzoor, according to a notification issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We have to inform you that Zarrar Hasham Khan has been appointed as chairman with effect from March 10, 2025, in place of Azfar Manzoor,” the company stated in its official notice.

Khan, who has served as Secretary of the Information Technology and Telecom Division since September last year, brings over two decades of experience in the technology and telecommunications sectors. A graduate of the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute, he has furthered his education at Harvard Business School, Oxford University, and London Business School, along with earning an MBA from the University of Warwick.

His career includes leadership roles at major telecom firms, notably as Chief Technology Officer at Saudi Telecom Company (STC) in Kuwait, where he played a key role in one of the world's largest 5G deployments in 2019.

In a separate notification to the stock exchange, PTCL also announced the resignation of Mohamed Karim Bennis from his position as a director of the company.