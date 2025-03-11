Tuesday, March 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PTCL appoints Zarrar Hasham Khan as new chairman

PTCL appoints Zarrar Hasham Khan as new chairman
Web Desk
1:59 PM | March 11, 2025
National

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has appointed Zarrar Hasham Khan as its new chairman, replacing Azfar Manzoor, according to a notification issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We have to inform you that Zarrar Hasham Khan has been appointed as chairman with effect from March 10, 2025, in place of Azfar Manzoor,” the company stated in its official notice.

Khan, who has served as Secretary of the Information Technology and Telecom Division since September last year, brings over two decades of experience in the technology and telecommunications sectors. A graduate of the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute, he has furthered his education at Harvard Business School, Oxford University, and London Business School, along with earning an MBA from the University of Warwick.

His career includes leadership roles at major telecom firms, notably as Chief Technology Officer at Saudi Telecom Company (STC) in Kuwait, where he played a key role in one of the world's largest 5G deployments in 2019.

Pakistan launches first digital ID card

In a separate notification to the stock exchange, PTCL also announced the resignation of Mohamed Karim Bennis from his position as a director of the company.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1741677647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025