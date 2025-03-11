Tuesday, March 11, 2025
PTI, JUI-F discuss strengthening opposition alliance

Web Desk
12:28 PM | March 11, 2025
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have engaged in discussions to reinforce the opposition’s platform, despite lingering differences and internal tensions.

A meeting was held at the Parliament Lodges, attended by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, while JUI-F was represented by Senator Kamran Murtaza and MNA Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri. Raja conveyed a message from PTI’s founding chairman, Imran Khan, emphasizing the need to unite against the government for constitutional supremacy and the rule of law.

The JUI-F leaders, however, outlined the reservations of their party chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, before committing to any alliance. Talks also centered on collective efforts within the parliament on key national issues and potential legislation.

Although both parties have maintained contact in recent months, a breakthrough for a formal working relationship remains elusive. A two-member committee, comprising Qaiser and Murtaza, has been established to facilitate further negotiations.

Earlier in January, a PTI delegation formally invited Fazl to join the opposition alliance, Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP). However, JUI-F has communicated its conditions, including concerns regarding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, before considering membership in the alliance.

The move comes as PTI accelerates efforts to consolidate opposition forces in anticipation of an anti-government movement after Eid ul Fitr. The party formed TTAP in April 2024, bringing together various political entities, including the SIC, PkMAP, BNP-M, Jamaat-e-Islami, and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen.

In February, TTAP leaders held a two-day conference, blaming the February 8 general elections for the country's economic, political, and social crises. The opposition demanded the repeal of amendments contradicting constitutional principles and condemned the alleged violation of human rights and the rule of law.

Meanwhile, internal tensions have surfaced following Gandapur’s remarks about Fazl, which have sparked strong reactions within JUI-F. The party warned that such comments could jeopardize potential cooperation. JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah criticized Gandapur’s statements, stating they were damaging PTI’s efforts to form a grand alliance.

In a recent television interview, Gandapur dismissed Fazl as insignificant, stating that the opposition alliance must engage with all parties, regardless of their size. His comments have further strained relations between PTI and JUI-F as discussions on forming a unified opposition front continue.

