Punjab bans Ceftriaxone injection after alleged fatal reactions at Mayo Hospital

Web Desk
1:54 PM | March 11, 2025
The Punjab government has imposed an immediate ban on the use of the Ceftriaxone injection in hospitals after two patients at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital allegedly died due to severe reactions to the drug.

Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood confirmed the deaths and has formed a committee to investigate the incident. Hospitals across the province have been ordered to stop using the injection immediately.

Jinnah Hospital officials stated that they had also received a batch of the injection from the Punjab Health Department but have decided to return the stock as a precaution. Reports indicate that the injection, set to expire in May 2026, was procured by the Director General (DG) of Health Punjab rather than directly by Mayo Hospital. Additionally, 18 other patients in Mayo Hospital’s Chest Surgery Ward have reportedly suffered complications after receiving the same injection.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed serious concern over the incident and has directed health officials to submit a detailed report. She has also ordered strict action against those found responsible.

