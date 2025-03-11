Ramazan shopping fever grips Sukkur markets

SUKKUR - As the first decade of Ramazan has begun, commercial activities have gained momentum in Sukkur. Traders and buyers from outside the city have flocked to Sukkur’s markets, marking a significant surge in shopping frenzy. This year, like every year, the first decade of Ramazan has witnessed a peak in commercial activities at wholesale shops. Traders and citizens from Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab borders have arrived in large numbers in various vehicles to shop at markets on Nishtar Road, Minai Road, Shahi Bazaar, Ghareeb Abad, Paan Mandi, Ghanta Ghar Chowk, and surrounding areas. There has been a noticeable increase in the purchase of clothing, artificial jewelry, bangles, garments, and other items. A large number of buyers from outside the city arrived in small and large vehicles, parking them on Bandar Road, Minai Road, Excise Office Road, Station Road, and Dado Chowk, and remained busy shopping until late afternoon. In the evening of Monday, a large number of people from Rohri, Sukkur city, and surrounding areas were seen shopping with their children in markets on Neem Ki Chari, Mission Road, Frere Road, and Shahi Bazaar. Until the filing of this report, a massive crowd of buyers was seen negotiating prices with traders in wholesale markets.