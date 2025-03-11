Resolution tabled in KP assembly demanding reopening of Torkham border

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ahmad Kundi on Monday submitted a resolution in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, urging the reopening of the Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan. In the resolution, Ahmad Kundi emphasized that Pakistan and Afghanistan were brotherly Islamic nations, sharing one of the longest borders in the world with multiple entry points. Among these, the Torkham border was the busiest and most significant. However, the crossing had remained closed for the past 16 days, halting all forms of movement and severely impacting both sides.

Kundi highlighted that the border closure had led to the suspension of trade and movement, resulting in substantial financial losses for the business community and the state, amounting to billions of rupees. The resolution recommended that the provincial government should urge the federal government to take immediate steps to reopen the Torkham border. Reopening the crossing would help restore movement and trade activities, alleviating the hardships faced by people on both sides of the border, it observed.