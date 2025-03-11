Rupee gains 11 paisa against US Dollar

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) appreciated by 11 paisa against the US Dollar (USD) in interbank trading on Tuesday, closing at Rs. 279.95 compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs. 280.06.

On Monday, the PKR had dropped to 280 against the USD for the first time in over a year. Meanwhile, the Euro saw a significant increase of Rs. 2.09, closing at Rs. 305.22 compared to Rs. 303.13 a day earlier, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen rose by 1 paisa to Rs. 1.90, while the British Pound gained 72 paisa, reaching Rs. 361.72 from its previous Rs. 361.00.

Conversely, the exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined slightly, decreasing by 3 and 1 paisa, closing at Rs. 76.22 and Rs. 74.64, respectively.