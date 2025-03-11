Tuesday, March 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rupee gains 11 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 11 paisa against US Dollar
Web Desk
5:55 PM | March 11, 2025
Business

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) appreciated by 11 paisa against the US Dollar (USD) in interbank trading on Tuesday, closing at Rs. 279.95 compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs. 280.06.

On Monday, the PKR had dropped to 280 against the USD for the first time in over a year. Meanwhile, the Euro saw a significant increase of Rs. 2.09, closing at Rs. 305.22 compared to Rs. 303.13 a day earlier, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen rose by 1 paisa to Rs. 1.90, while the British Pound gained 72 paisa, reaching Rs. 361.72 from its previous Rs. 361.00.

Conversely, the exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined slightly, decreasing by 3 and 1 paisa, closing at Rs. 76.22 and Rs. 74.64, respectively.

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1741677647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025