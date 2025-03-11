Russia expels two more British diplomats

MOSCOW - A British diplomat and the spouse of another diplomat are being expelled from Russia, the country’s domestic security service has said, in what is being seen as the latest tit-for-tat escalation. The two men are accused of “intelligence and subversive work” by the Federal Security Service (FSB) which said they had been stripped of their accreditation and ordered to leave Russia within two weeks. The UK Foreign Office said: “This is not the first time that Russia has made malicious and baseless accusations against our staff.” Last month, the UK expelled a Russian diplomat - an action taken in response to Moscow’s expulsion of a British diplomat in November 2024. The Russian Foreign Ministry had said then that it intended to retaliate to the expulsion. In the past year alone, there have been seven British diplomats expelled from Russia with Moscow accusing them of espionage - allegations denied by the UK. Relations between the UK and Russia have deteriorated to post-Cold War lows in the years following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In Monday’s reported action, Moscow said it was expelling the diplomats on grounds of espionage. In a statement the FSB said the two had declared “false information about themselves when receiving permission” to enter Russia.