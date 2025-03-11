SC bench hearing pleas against Income Tax Ordinance Sections 4B, 4C dissolved

ISLAMABAD - The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court dissolved on Monday after Justice Aamir Farooq recused himself from hearing petitions challenging Sections 4B and 4C of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001. Justice Aamir Farooq was previously part of an Islamabad High Court (IHC) division bench that had issued an interim order on the matter on April 4, 2024. The five-member bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, included Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Aamir Farooq. It was set to hear 354 petitions against Section 4B and 182 petitions against Section 4C of the Income Tax Ordinance. However, due to Justice Aamir Farooq’s recusal, the proceedings could not move forward. As a result, Justice Aminuddin Khan referred the matter to the Committee for reconstituting the bench, which is expected to resume hearings today (Tuesday).

During the proceedings, the Court was informed that the Sindh High Court (SHC), Lahore High Court (LHC), and Peshawar High Court (PHC) had already delivered decisions on similar petitions, while a case related to Section 4C remains pending before a division bench of the IHC. Petitioners’ lawyers requested the Supreme Court to defer the case until after Eid, but Justice Amin rejected the request, stating that the Court would hear arguments on a day-to-day basis. Earlier, a three-member Supreme Court bench, led by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and including Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Irfan Saadat, had expressed concern over the lack of a final decision by the high courts regarding the Super Tax on high-income individuals, imposed under Section 4C of the Income Tax Ordinance.