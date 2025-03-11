Second phase of f-IPV, OPV campaign to strengthen immunity amid persistent polio threat

KARACHI - The second phase of the fractional Inactivated Polio Vaccine (f-IPV) and Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) cam­paign will be conducted in 59 union councils of Karachi from March 10 to 16, 2025, targeting approximately 560,000 children under 5 years age.

Around 11,000 frontline workers and supervisors will be deployed to ensure every child in high-risk areas receives the polio vaccine.

This campaign is part of intensified efforts to combat polio, following the confirmation of a polio case from District Thatta, Sindh. The case is the fourth reported from Sindh this year and the sixth nationwide, reinforcing the need for urgent vaccination ef­forts. Polio continues to be detected in environmental samples across Ka­rachi, emphasising the importance of boosting immunity and preventing further virus transmission.

Pakistan recorded 74 polio cases in 2024, including 23 from Sindh, high­lighting the ongoing risk to unvacci­nated children. Polio is a paralysing disease with no cure, and multiple doses of OPV alongwith routine im­munisation are essential to ensure strong protection. Sindh Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Coordinator, Irshad Ali Sodhar, emphasised the ur­gency of vaccinating every child.

“The presence of polio in Sindh is a stark reminder that the virus is still circulating. Every child must receive polio drops in every campaign to stop transmission and protect their fu­ture. The f-IPV and OPV combination in this campaign provides an added immunity boost, which is crucial in fighting polio,” he maintained.

The Polio Programme has been implementing a rigorous vaccination schedule, reaching over 45 million children nationwide in February 2025. Additionally, a f-IPV-OPV campaign in Quetta Division and Karachi between February 20-28 vaccinated around 0.9 million children, further strengthen­ing immunity. A targeted vaccination drive was also conducted in 104 union councils bordering Afghanistan or hosting Afghan refugee populations, vaccinating over 0.6 million children to reduce the risk of cross-border and internal virus transmission.

Frontline workers, supported by health officials, local authorities, re­ligious leaders, and law enforcement agencies, will conduct door-to-door vaccinations during this campaign. The Polio Programme urges all par­ents to open their doors to vaccinators and ensure their children receive polio drops to prevent lifelong paralysis.