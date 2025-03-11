Senate chairman accepts resignation of Dr Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday accepted resignation of former special assistant to the prime minister on poverty alleviation and social safety Dr Sania Nishtar after an inordinate delay of five months. The decision was taken after the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz raised the issue in the house several times. “Senator Sania Nishtar, member Senate of Pakistan, has resigned her seat by writing under her hand addressed to the Chairman Senate. Consequently her seat has become vacant in terms of clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution…with effect from March 10,” reads a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat.

Dr Nishtar was elected to the Senate on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2021 and her retirement was due in 2027. Two days earlier, the opposition leader Senator Faraz had raised the issue of delay in accepting Dr Nishtar’s resignation during the house proceedings. He said the chairman accepted the resignation of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Senator Qasim Roonjho instantly and a schedule to fill the vacancy was immediately announced. He added that the resignation of PTI Senator Dr Sania Nishtar submitted on September 18 last year was yet to be accepted. Dr Nishtar had submitted her resignation after joining the Geneva-based Gavi, the vaccine alliance, in March 2024.

She served as a special assistant to the PM from May 2019 to April 2022, with the status of federal minister.

She also worked as chairperson of Ehsaas Programme, the flagship poverty alleviation programme launched by the PTI government.

PTI believes that the resignation of Senator Nishtar was not accepted to block the entry of a new senator of the party in the house.