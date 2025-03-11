Senate panel concerned over Sindh, KP law and order

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control on Monday expressed serious concerns over deteriorating law and order conditions in Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The committee that met here under the chair of Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman voiced concerns over the law and order situation with some senators suggesting that the panel should summon the relevant authorities of the provinces. Secretary Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha assured support for conducting meetings in the provinces. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Shahadat Awan stressed that law and order was a devolved subject and it was not the job of the committee to oversee matters related to the provinces. He, however, noted that the federal government could take up the matter with the provinces. Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman stated that people had lost their loved ones at the hands of this menace. “And yet we have been reminded of the 18th Amendment when the issue was highlighted in the committee,” he regretted.

He reiterated that the committee would hold a threadbare discussion on the issue, as the lives of millions were at stake and the issue has attained the momentum of a national issue. The committee highlighted the increasing crime rate in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and fake calls received by senators. Islamabad police chief Syed Nasir Ali Rizvi apprised the committee that the gang involved in fake calls had been arrested, and it was found during the investigation that the accused used ‘True Caller’ and ‘Eyeon’ to make such calls. Furthermore, the committee unanimously passed two bills including the “Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2024” and the “Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.” Senator Mohsin Aziz, the mover of the Pakistan Penal Code Bill, stated that the bill sought to increase the penalties for rape offenders with the intent of rooting out this menace from society.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri highlighted that the Criminal Laws Bill aimed to prevent the heinous crime of ‘necrophilia’ and proposed severe punishment for the offense. Additionally, the committee discussed several other bills moved by the lawmakers. The meeting deferred these bills owing to the interior and law divisions’ delayed response. The committee was also briefed on the working of the Gilgit Baltistan Scouts. Officials informed that the GB scouts were primarily tasked with the protection of the Diamer Basha Dam and Chinese nationals working on the dam. However, in addition to these tasks, GB scouts engage with the youth and make necessary endeavors for the provision of health and education to the residents.