Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Seven held for illegal weapons possession

MONITORING REPORT
March 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  - The Rawalpindi Police on Monday arrested seven individuals for possessing illegal weapons and ammunition in different areas of the district.  

According to a police spokesperson, the Pirwadhai and New Town Police recovered a 30-bore pistol each from suspects Usama and Umar, respectively.  

Similarly, the Wah Saddar Police apprehended two suspects, Rawait and Iqbal, both found in possession of a 30-bore pistol.  

Meanwhile, the Kahuta Police arrested three individuals: Asad Rehman with a 30-bore pistol, and Abdul Rehman and Danish, who were found carrying a Kalashnikov each.  

Cases have been registered against the suspects, and further investigations are underway.

